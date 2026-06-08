BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $12.07 Million Stake in Ally Financial Inc. $ALLY

BNP Paribas Financial Markets trimmed its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY - Free Report) by 64.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 266,455 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 479,022 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.09% of Ally Financial worth $12,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 21,520.9% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 27,891 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 27,762 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the third quarter worth about $1,194,000. Prana Capital Management LP raised its position in Ally Financial by 177.3% in the third quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 178,762 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $7,007,000 after acquiring an additional 114,305 shares during the period. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the third quarter worth about $45,733,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 30.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,251,925 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $88,276,000 after acquiring an additional 531,269 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Ally Financial Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $42.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $42.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.14. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.71 and a 1 year high of $47.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.18. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 16.47%.The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. Ally Financial's payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

Insider Transactions at Ally Financial

In other news, insider Stephanie N. Richard sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total transaction of $210,700.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 93,927 shares in the company, valued at $3,958,083.78. This represents a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 39,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $1,792,119.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 477,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,574,411.59. The trade was a 7.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALLY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Ally Financial from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ally Financial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $54.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ally Financial

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc is a leading digital financial services company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan. The company offers a comprehensive suite of banking, lending, and insurance products designed for retail and commercial customers. Through its online-only platform, Ally Bank provides checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and home mortgages, emphasizing competitive rates and user-friendly mobile and web experiences.

In addition to its banking operations, Ally Financial is a major player in automotive financing and leasing.

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