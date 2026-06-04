BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $34.31 Million Position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc $KNSA

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc (NASDAQ:KNSA - Free Report) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 831,777 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 178,366 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 1.10% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International worth $34,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KNSA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 140.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 911 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P acquired a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.95% of the company's stock.

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Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Stock Up 2.0%

KNSA stock opened at $47.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.56. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.17 and a beta of 0.12. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc has a twelve month low of $26.27 and a twelve month high of $59.87.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $214.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.11 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 9.69%.The business's revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International

In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International news, insider John F. Paolini sold 58,424 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total value of $3,137,953.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 65,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,611.33. This trade represents a 47.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Barry D. Quart sold 13,099 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $656,259.90. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,546 shares of the company's stock, valued at $628,554.60. This represents a 51.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 653,301 shares of company stock valued at $34,046,073. 51.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KNSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Research raised Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings raised Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $60.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring and developing therapeutics for patients suffering from lifethreatening and debilitating immune-mediated diseases. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts, Kiniksa applies a patient-centric approach to build a diversified portfolio of marketed medicines and clinical-stage candidates targeting inflammation and immunology. The company's core mission is to address complex conditions with significant unmet medical needs by advancing both novel and differentiated therapies.

The company's lead marketed product is Ilaris (canakinumab), an interleukin-1β blocker licensed for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis, adult-onset Still's disease and Schnitzler syndrome.

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