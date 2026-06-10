BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $7.91 Million Holdings in Baidu, Inc. $BIDU

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU - Free Report) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,545 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 25,227 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets' holdings in Baidu were worth $7,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 1.7% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,634 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Baidu by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Baidu by 13.2% during the third quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 857 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Baidu by 11.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

Get Baidu alerts: Sign Up

Baidu Stock Performance

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $121.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,009.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.54. The stock's 50-day moving average is $126.30 and its 200-day moving average is $129.86. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $83.30 and a one year high of $165.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on BIDU. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Baidu from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Research lowered Baidu from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on Baidu from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Baidu from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $162.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BIDU

Key Headlines Impacting Baidu

Here are the key news stories impacting Baidu this week:

Positive Sentiment: Baidu formally pushed back against the Pentagon’s designation, saying it is not a military company and that the inclusion is unjustified. Baidu Responds to Inclusion on U.S. CMC List

Baidu formally pushed back against the Pentagon’s designation, saying it is not a military company and that the inclusion is unjustified. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data showed no meaningful change in shares sold short, with the reported figures indicating 0 shares outstanding and a 0.0-day days-to-cover ratio, offering little new trading signal.

Short-interest data showed no meaningful change in shares sold short, with the reported figures indicating 0 shares outstanding and a 0.0-day days-to-cover ratio, offering little new trading signal. Negative Sentiment: The Pentagon added Baidu to its Chinese military companies list, which can restrict access to U.S. defense contracts and increase regulatory scrutiny. Pentagon expands list of China military-linked firms to include Alibaba, Baidu in fresh blow to diplomatic thaw

The Pentagon added Baidu to its Chinese military companies list, which can restrict access to U.S. defense contracts and increase regulatory scrutiny. Negative Sentiment: Multiple reports echoed the same Pentagon action, reinforcing concerns that the designation could pressure Baidu shares and keep investors cautious until there is more clarity on legal or business impact. China's Tech Giants Alibaba, Baidu, BYD Face Fresh US Scrutiny As Pentagon Expands Blacklist

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc, founded in 2000 and headquartered in Beijing, is a Chinese multinational technology company best known for operating one of China's leading internet search engines. The company built its business around online search and related advertising services, providing search, content aggregation and targeted ad placements to consumers and marketers across China. Baidu went public on the NASDAQ in 2005 and has since diversified beyond search into a broader technology and AI-focused portfolio.

Core products and services include the Baidu search platform and mobile app, Baidu Maps and Baidu Baike (an online encyclopedia), along with digital content initiatives.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Baidu, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Baidu wasn't on the list.

While Baidu currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here