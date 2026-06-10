BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 146,365 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. $URBN

BNP Paribas Financial Markets trimmed its position in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN - Free Report) by 58.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,424 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after selling 146,365 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.12% of Urban Outfitters worth $7,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of URBN. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 900.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 969,999 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $69,287,000 after acquiring an additional 873,008 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,795,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5,360.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 618,152 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $44,155,000 after purchasing an additional 606,831 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,191,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,879,092 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $205,654,000 after purchasing an additional 540,877 shares in the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Urban Outfitters Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $73.78 on Wednesday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.53 and a twelve month high of $84.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.22 and a 200 day moving average of $71.01.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.18. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen raised Urban Outfitters from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $87.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Urban Outfitters

Insider Buying and Selling at Urban Outfitters

In other Urban Outfitters news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 5,036 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $369,743.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 17,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,249,828.66. The trade was a 22.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 8,733 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $639,080.94. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 32.10% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Urban Outfitters

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Urban Outfitters Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc is a global lifestyle retailer headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Established in 1970 by Richard Hayne, Scott Belair and Judy Wicks, the company began as a single store catering to college students in the city's historic Old City neighborhood. Over the decades, Urban Outfitters has expanded its reach and diversified its portfolio to include multiple retail concepts addressing distinct customer segments.

The company operates through several well-known brands, each offering a curated selection of apparel, footwear, accessories and home goods.

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