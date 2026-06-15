Bollard Group LLC Makes New $341,000 Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Key Capital Management INC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total transaction of $10,832,450.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at $46,759,604.58. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $10,962,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,236,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,612,950. The trade was a 2.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 372,032 shares of company stock worth $158,658,616. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $430.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Northland Securities restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $290.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $424.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMD

More Advanced Micro Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citi upgraded AMD and argued that the market is underpricing its AI GPU upside, boosting confidence in the stock’s AI-driven growth path.

Citi upgraded AMD and argued that the market is underpricing its AI GPU upside, boosting confidence in the stock’s AI-driven growth path. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America also raised its outlook on AMD, calling it a top CPU pick and pointing to a large agentic AI opportunity across servers and accelerators.

Bank of America also raised its outlook on AMD, calling it a top CPU pick and pointing to a large agentic AI opportunity across servers and accelerators. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports highlighted rising GPU market-share data and stronger investor focus on AMD’s expanding role in AI hardware, helping semiconductor stocks rally broadly.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $511.57 on Monday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $386.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.60. The company has a market capitalization of $834.17 billion, a PE ratio of 167.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.06 and a 1-year high of $546.44.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company's revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Further Reading

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