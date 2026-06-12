Bond Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV

Bond Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 706,732 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $50,609,000. CoreWeave makes up about 49.2% of Bond Capital Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Bond Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.18% of CoreWeave at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWV. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 272.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 343 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in CoreWeave by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CoreWeave in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in CoreWeave by 10,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 216 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on CoreWeave from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America raised CoreWeave from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on CoreWeave from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $131.52.

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CoreWeave Price Performance

CRWV stock opened at $95.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a PE ratio of -30.78 and a beta of 7.14. CoreWeave Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.80 and a 1 year high of $187.00.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter. CoreWeave had a negative return on equity of 43.07% and a negative net margin of 25.57%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 111.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoreWeave News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Positive Sentiment: CoreWeave says enterprise AI adoption is helping drive strong demand, with record bookings, a nearly $100 billion backlog, and an expanding cloud platform for production AI workloads. Will Enterprise AI Adoption Boost CoreWeave's Business?

CoreWeave says enterprise AI adoption is helping drive strong demand, with record bookings, a nearly $100 billion backlog, and an expanding cloud platform for production AI workloads. Positive Sentiment: Management priced a $3.25 billion senior notes deal, including $1.25 billion of 9.625% notes and €2 billion of 8.500% notes due 2032, giving CoreWeave fresh capital to keep expanding its AI infrastructure. CoreWeave Announces Pricing of $1.25 Billion of Senior Notes and €2 Billion of Senior Notes

Management priced a $3.25 billion senior notes deal, including $1.25 billion of 9.625% notes and €2 billion of 8.500% notes due 2032, giving CoreWeave fresh capital to keep expanding its AI infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Reports that the company’s stock was gaining in premarket trading suggest investors are focusing on the growth story and the funding announcement rather than near-term dilution concerns. CRWV Stock Gains Premarket Amid Market Rebound: Neocloud Operator Announces 3.5B Debt Raise

Reports that the company’s stock was gaining in premarket trading suggest investors are focusing on the growth story and the funding announcement rather than near-term dilution concerns. Neutral Sentiment: CoreWeave’s insider Brannin McBee sold shares in prearranged 10b5-1 transactions, which is routine but still adds to recent headlines about founder and insider selling. SEC Form 4

CoreWeave’s insider Brannin McBee sold shares in prearranged 10b5-1 transactions, which is routine but still adds to recent headlines about founder and insider selling. Negative Sentiment: The new debt comes with high interest costs and extends CoreWeave’s already heavy leverage, which may worry investors about balance-sheet risk as the company keeps funding rapid AI expansion.

The new debt comes with high interest costs and extends CoreWeave’s already heavy leverage, which may worry investors about balance-sheet risk as the company keeps funding rapid AI expansion. Negative Sentiment: Recent reports of large insider and co-founder stock sales since the IPO are creating a headwind for sentiment and may be contributing to volatility in the shares.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael N. Intrator sold 200,000 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.88, for a total transaction of $19,776,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,676,815 shares in the company, valued at $363,563,467.20. The trade was a 5.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Brian M. Venturo sold 15,385 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.51, for a total transaction of $1,730,966.35. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 27,718,709 shares of company stock valued at $3,125,729,615 over the last 90 days.

CoreWeave Company Profile

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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