Boone Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Cigna Group $CI

Boone Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,453 shares of the health services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 13,481 shares during the quarter. Cigna Group makes up approximately 8.9% of Boone Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Boone Capital Management LLC's holdings in Cigna Group were worth $26,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new position in Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new position in Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cigna Group alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Cigna Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Cigna Group from $358.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Cigna Group from $333.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Cigna Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $338.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CI

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 201,878 shares of Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.82, for a total value of $59,113,915.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 34,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,054,560.34. This trade represents a 85.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Jamie G. Kates sold 899 shares of Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total value of $268,450.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,368 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $707,108.48. This represents a 27.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Cigna Group Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of Cigna Group stock opened at $285.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $75.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $283.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $239.51 and a twelve month high of $338.89.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $68.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.29 billion. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 2.26%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.74 earnings per share. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.350- EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Group will post 30.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Cigna Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.45%.

Cigna Group Profile

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cigna Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cigna Group wasn't on the list.

While Cigna Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here