Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. $BOOT Position Lowered by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT - Free Report) by 54.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,601 shares of the company's stock after selling 13,666 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC's holdings in Boot Barn were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BOOT. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 164.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 193 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the third quarter worth about $60,000.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on BOOT. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Boot Barn from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Stephens upgraded shares of Boot Barn from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $237.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $224.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on BOOT

Boot Barn Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $169.00 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $166.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.27. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.94 and a 52 week high of $210.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.75.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.79. Boot Barn had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $705.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. Boot Barn's revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Boot Barn has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.250-7.350 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.450 EPS. Analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn, Inc is a leading specialty retailer focused on western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. The company operates full-price and outlet retail stores under the Boot Barn and BootBarn.com brands, offering a wide assortment of cowboy boots, work boots, casual and fashion footwear, western and work apparel, hats, belts and related accessories. In addition to its brick-and-mortar network, Boot Barn maintains an e-commerce platform to serve customers seeking ranch-and-rodeo style clothing and rugged workwear from coast to coast.

Founded in 1978 in Southern California, Boot Barn began as a single store catering to ranchers, farmworkers and western enthusiasts.

Further Reading

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