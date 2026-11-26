Marshall Wace LLP lessened its position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT - Free Report) by 48.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429,469 shares of the company's stock after selling 411,675 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 1.44% of Boot Barn worth $51,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the second quarter valued at about $840,629,000. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 0.9% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 804,659 shares of the company's stock worth $96,937,000 after purchasing an additional 7,040 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 773,749 shares of the company's stock valued at $127,104,000 after purchasing an additional 84,250 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 655,374 shares of the company's stock valued at $95,921,000 after purchasing an additional 349,985 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 645,342 shares of the company's stock valued at $94,440,000 after purchasing an additional 9,816 shares during the period.

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Insider Activity at Boot Barn

In related news, CFO James Watkins purchased 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $135.37 per share, with a total value of $270,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 27,831 shares in the company, valued at $3,767,482.47. This trade represents a 7.74% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Monday, November 9th. Craig Hallum reissued a "buy" rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Boot Barn from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $203.00 price target on Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $183.92.

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Boot Barn Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $138.08 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average is $126.60 and its 200 day moving average is $153.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.72. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.53 and a twelve month high of $210.25.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.10. Boot Barn had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $581.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $580.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Boot Barn's revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. is a U.S. retailer specializing in Western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. It serves customers through retail stores and online sales. Its merchandise includes cowboy boots and other footwear, jeans, shirts, hats, outerwear, work clothing and safety footwear. Boot Barn sells products from third-party brands as well as private-label brands. The company serves customers across the United States and caters to Western lifestyle, workwear and outdoor customers.

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