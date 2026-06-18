Boothbay Fund Management LLC Acquires 47,204 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) by 76.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,607 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 47,204 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC's holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $13,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regents Gate Capital LLP lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 17.4% during the third quarter. Regents Gate Capital LLP now owns 86,144 shares of the company's stock worth $9,472,000 after purchasing an additional 12,774 shares during the last quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth $583,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 23.7% during the third quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 75,021 shares of the company's stock worth $8,249,000 after buying an additional 14,354 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,276,753 shares of the company's stock worth $274,235,000 after buying an additional 142,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth $2,345,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JCI. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Evercore began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set a "hold" rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $152.85.

Read Our Latest Report on Johnson Controls International

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 88,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $12,521,180.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 57,059 shares in the company, valued at $8,044,748.41. This represents a 60.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd M. Grabowski sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $263,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 26,215 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,832,633. The trade was a 6.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

NYSE JCI opened at $143.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $100.86 and a twelve month high of $149.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 14.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Johnson Controls International's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.62%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

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