Boothbay Fund Management LLC Has $12 Million Stock Holdings in Entegris, Inc. $ENTG

Boothbay Fund Management LLC trimmed its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG - Free Report) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,464 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 26,628 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Entegris worth $12,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Entegris by 147.5% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 396 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Entegris by 407.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 507 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period.

Get Entegris alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENTG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Entegris from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Entegris from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "sell" rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Entegris from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $154.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Entegris

Insider Buying and Selling at Entegris

In other news, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 19,893 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total transaction of $2,642,586.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 69,038 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,171,007.92. This trade represents a 22.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $280,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 34,897 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,886,975.88. This represents a 5.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 107,867 shares of company stock worth $15,215,629 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

Entegris Price Performance

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $157.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.72. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.97 and a 52-week high of $168.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.95, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. Entegris had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 8.18%.The business had revenue of $811.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $808.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Entegris's revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Entegris has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.840 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. Entegris's dividend payout ratio is presently 23.12%.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc is a leading provider of advanced materials and process control solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company develops and supplies a broad portfolio of products designed to ensure purity and reliability throughout the manufacturing process, helping customers address critical contamination and yield challenges.

Entegris's product offerings include high-purity chemicals and specialty materials, liquid and gas filtration and purification systems, and sophisticated wafer and chip handling solutions.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Entegris, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Entegris wasn't on the list.

While Entegris currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here