Boothbay Fund Management LLC Has $14.92 Million Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts $WH

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH - Free Report) by 2,894.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,396 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 190,804 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $14,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 49.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 73.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company's stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.7% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 28,070 shares of the company's stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 6.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the company's stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 2.1%

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $83.60 on Thursday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $69.21 and a 1-year high of $92.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.62. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $82.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.11. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 69.44%. The firm had revenue of $327.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.620-4.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 18,516 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,495,907.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 548,308 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $44,297,803.32. This trade represents a 3.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 2.33% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WH. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $96.27.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WH

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc NYSE: WH is a leading global hospitality company specializing in hotel franchising and management. Established in 2018 through the spin-off of Wyndham Hotel Group from Wyndham Worldwide, the company focuses on the development, marketing and distribution of hotel brands designed to meet the needs of business and leisure travelers. Its core business model centers on franchising agreements, enabling third-party hotel owners to operate under the Wyndham portfolio while accessing the company's centralized services and support.

The company's brand portfolio spans economy, midscale and upper-midscale segments, featuring well-known names such as Wyndham, Ramada, Days Inn, Super 8, Microtel Inn & Suites, and La Quinta by Wyndham.

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