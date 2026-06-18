Boothbay Fund Management LLC Has $8.16 Million Stock Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. $WTS

Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS - Free Report) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,561 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 6,976 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Watts Water Technologies worth $8,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WTS. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 98,878 shares of the technology company's stock worth $20,163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,537 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,734 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Watts Water Technologies

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,257 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total transaction of $679,357.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,963 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,697,863. This trade represents a 20.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Dubose sold 398 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.63, for a total value of $123,232.74. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,814 shares of the company's stock, valued at $561,668.82. This represents a 17.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Watts Water Technologies Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $337.05 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $300.22. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $238.58 and a 1 year high of $348.09. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.32. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 14.32%.The business had revenue of $677.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Watts Water Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $379.00 target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $323.00 to $317.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $358.00 target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Friday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $329.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc is a global manufacturer and distributor of flow control products and solutions designed to ensure the safe, efficient delivery and use of water. Founded in 1874 and headquartered in North Andover, Massachusetts, the company has built a reputation for engineering innovation in residential, commercial and industrial plumbing, heating, cooling and water treatment systems. Watts operates through a comprehensive portfolio of brands and product lines that address application-specific requirements in water safety, pressure regulation, flow control and filtration.

The company's product offerings span backflow preventers, pressure reducing valves, relief valves and steam traps, as well as hydronic balancing and temperature control devices for heating systems.

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