Boothbay Fund Management LLC Purchases 45,111 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) by 2,709.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,776 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 45,111 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC's holdings in Teradyne were worth $9,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TER. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,136 shares of the company's stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in Teradyne during the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the company's stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 467.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the company's stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Teradyne by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 75,125 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Teradyne Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $408.56 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $370.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.23. The company has a market cap of $63.96 billion, a PE ratio of 75.66, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.79. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.24 and a 52-week high of $440.75.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 31.79%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Teradyne's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Teradyne's payout ratio is 9.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TER shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research raised shares of Teradyne from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $387.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Teradyne from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $339.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TER

Teradyne News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Teradyne this week:

Positive Sentiment: Teradyne is set to join the Nasdaq-100 on June 22, which should increase demand from index funds and raise the stock’s visibility with large institutional investors. The company also landed a $139.9 million U.S. Air Force contract for diagnostic test station kits, adding a meaningful defense revenue stream. Teradyne (TER) Joins The Nasdaq 100 As It Lands A $139.9 Million Air Force Deal

Teradyne is set to join the Nasdaq-100 on June 22, which should increase demand from index funds and raise the stock’s visibility with large institutional investors. The company also landed a $139.9 million U.S. Air Force contract for diagnostic test station kits, adding a meaningful defense revenue stream. Positive Sentiment: Teradyne Robotics will showcase “physical AI” automation demos at Automate 2026, reinforcing investor enthusiasm around the company’s robotics growth and AI-driven industrial automation opportunity. Teradyne (TER) to Showcase Physical AI Robotics at Automate 2026

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shannon John Poulin sold 1,008 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.37, for a total value of $348,132.96. Following the transaction, the insider owned 15,066 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,203,344.42. This trade represents a 6.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, VP Ryan Driscoll sold 680 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total transaction of $256,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 7,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,304. The trade was a 8.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,941 shares of company stock valued at $5,444,112. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

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