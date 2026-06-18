Boothbay Fund Management LLC Raises Holdings in SharkNinja, Inc. $SN

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN - Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,922 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 17,971 shares during the period. SharkNinja comprises approximately 0.3% of Boothbay Fund Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned 0.12% of SharkNinja worth $19,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,936 shares of the company's stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Xponance LLC increased its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the company's stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 562 shares of the company's stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SharkNinja by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 864 shares of the company's stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in SharkNinja by 64.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 34.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Friday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SharkNinja currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $150.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SharkNinja

Insider Buying and Selling at SharkNinja

In other SharkNinja news, CFO Adam Quigley sold 6,923 shares of SharkNinja stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.97, for a total value of $782,091.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,750 shares in the company, valued at $197,697.50. This trade represents a 79.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SharkNinja Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE SN opened at $133.81 on Thursday. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.12 and a 1 year high of $139.58. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $116.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.79. The firm has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.38.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. SharkNinja had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 29.07%. SharkNinja's revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. SharkNinja has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

SharkNinja Profile

SharkNinja NYSE: SN is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of innovative small home appliances under the Shark® and Ninja® brands. The company's product portfolio spans floorcare, cleaning and home environment products, including upright, cordless and robotic vacuum cleaners, steam mops and air purifiers. In the kitchen category, SharkNinja offers a broad range of cooking and food preparation solutions, such as countertop ovens, air fryers, multicookers, blenders and coffee makers. Its products are positioned to deliver user-friendly performance, innovative features and durable design for everyday household tasks.

Founded in 1998 as Euro-Pro Operating LLC, the company initially focused on the European market before expanding its presence in North America.

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