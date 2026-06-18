Boothbay Fund Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in MasTec, Inc. $MTZ

Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ - Free Report) by 317.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,124 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 35,840 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of MasTec worth $10,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in MasTec by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,054 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $4,577,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT raised its holdings in MasTec by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 70,500 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $15,325,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in MasTec by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 11,349 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA raised its holdings in MasTec by 192.1% during the 4th quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 14,046 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $3,053,000 after buying an additional 9,238 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in MasTec by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 63,425 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $13,787,000 after buying an additional 7,937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at MasTec

In other MasTec news, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 950 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.43, for a total value of $309,158.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,592 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,446,954.56. This represents a 8.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.00, for a total value of $1,251,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 30,646 shares in the company, valued at $12,779,382. The trade was a 8.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 10,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,972,764 in the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MasTec Stock Performance

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $375.28 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $380.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.96. The company has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a PE ratio of 65.72 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.08 and a 52 week high of $441.43.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 2.94%.MasTec's quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. MasTec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.790-8.790 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.200 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $326.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on MasTec from $440.00 to $483.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research upgraded MasTec from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. DA Davidson increased their price target on MasTec from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on MasTec from $348.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $459.28.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MasTec

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

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