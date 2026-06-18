Boothbay Fund Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Viking Holdings Ltd. $VIK

Boothbay Fund Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK - Free Report) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,371 shares of the company's stock after selling 30,982 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC's holdings in Viking were worth $8,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Optimize Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Viking by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 9,635 shares of the company's stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in Viking by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company's stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Viking by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the company's stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Viking by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the company's stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Viking by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 551 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Viking news, EVP Richard Marnell sold 6,120 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total value of $577,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 110,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,460,699. This trade represents a 5.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Dash sold 46,369 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total value of $3,720,184.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 420,022 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,698,365.06. This trade represents a 9.94% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,566 shares of company stock valued at $7,657,130.

Viking Price Performance

Viking stock opened at $94.70 on Thursday. Viking Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $47.02 and a one year high of $97.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.75. The company has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.59.

Viking (NYSE:VIK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11). Viking had a return on equity of 149.40% and a net margin of 18.00%.The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Viking's quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Viking Holdings Ltd. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

More Viking News

Here are the key news stories impacting Viking this week:

Positive Sentiment: VIK has strong technical momentum, trading near its 52-week high and above key moving averages, which suggests continued investor confidence in the cruise operator’s growth outlook.

VIK has strong technical momentum, trading near its 52-week high and above key moving averages, which suggests continued investor confidence in the cruise operator’s growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain broadly constructive on Viking, with a “Moderate Buy” consensus and price targets that cluster near or above current levels, including recent upgrades and a $108 target from Loop Capital. Analyst report

Analysts remain broadly constructive on Viking, with a “Moderate Buy” consensus and price targets that cluster near or above current levels, including recent upgrades and a $108 target from Loop Capital. Neutral Sentiment: Recent coverage comparing VIK with another leisure stock and broader “shipping stocks” watchlist pieces may keep the name in focus, but they do not appear to provide a direct new catalyst for Viking’s business.

Recent coverage comparing VIK with another leisure stock and broader “shipping stocks” watchlist pieces may keep the name in focus, but they do not appear to provide a direct new catalyst for Viking’s business. Negative Sentiment: EVP Richard Marnell disclosed multiple share sales over the past few trading days, including larger transactions on June 12 and June 15. While he still holds a sizable stake, insider selling can raise caution among some investors. SEC filing

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VIK. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Viking from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up from $81.00) on shares of Viking in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Viking and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Viking from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Viking in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $96.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on Viking

Viking Profile

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

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