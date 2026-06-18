Boothbay Fund Management LLC Takes Position in Visa Inc. $V

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,763 shares of the credit-card processor's stock, valued at approximately $14,997,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Clayton Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Visa by 446.2% during the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 71 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Parvin Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in Visa by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Cresta Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Dorato Capital Management acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Visa Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $330.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.77. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $293.89 and a 1 year high of $359.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $320.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.68% and a return on equity of 65.00%. Visa's revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Visa's dividend payout ratio is currently 23.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total value of $10,699,103.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,161,284.36. This represents a 67.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total transaction of $3,455,653.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,206,524.32. This represents a 51.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Visa News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $403.00 price target (up from $391.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Visa from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $387.78.

View Our Latest Analysis on Visa

About Visa

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

See Also

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