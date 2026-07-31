Boothe Investment Group Inc. Trims Stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

Boothe Investment Group Inc. cut its holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA - Free Report) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,467 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 7,370 shares during the period. Ulta Beauty accounts for 2.3% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Boothe Investment Group Inc.'s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $7,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 860.0% in the 1st quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 48 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 2,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 53 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ULTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Argus set a $550.00 price objective on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $560.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $810.00 to $735.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $638.09.

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Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

ULTA opened at $516.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $477.54 and a 200 day moving average of $553.93. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $443.60 and a fifty-two week high of $714.97.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.70 EPS. Ulta Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.360-28.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 28.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 383 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total value of $182,246.72. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,404 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,143,919.36. The trade was a 13.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc NASDAQ: ULTA is a U.S.-based specialty retailer and beauty services provider focused on cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, hair care, bath and body, and beauty tools. The company operates a dual-format business that combines brick-and-mortar retail stores with an e-commerce platform, offering a broad assortment of national, prestige and mass-market brands alongside its own private-label products. In many locations Ulta also provides full-service salon treatments, positioning the company as a one-stop destination for product discovery and in-store services.

The retailer's product mix spans color cosmetics, haircare and styling products, skin and body care, fragrance, and accessories, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences and price points.

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