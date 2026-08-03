Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH - Free Report) by 93.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,988 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 82,882 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.14% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $13,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 414.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 247 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 141.3% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 304 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAH shares. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Weiss Ratings lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $84.08.

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Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $69.68 on Monday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a twelve month low of $59.50 and a twelve month high of $114.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.36.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.32. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 76.71%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.000-6.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Booz Allen Hamilton's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.11%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is a publicly traded management and technology consulting firm headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company provides a wide range of professional services and solutions in strategy, analytics, digital transformation, engineering and cyber security. Its expertise spans from supporting federal civilian agencies to defense, intelligence and homeland security organizations, as well as select commercial industries.

Key offerings include data analytics and artificial intelligence applications, software development and modernization, systems integration, and cyber risk management.

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