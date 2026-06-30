Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Has $78.78 Million Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 631,922 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 119,538 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 1.3% of Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd's holdings in Walmart were worth $78,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $6,458,529,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 188.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,663,172 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $1,199,907,000 after buying an additional 7,614,172 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,010,709 shares of the retailer's stock worth $11,426,753,000 after acquiring an additional 6,517,394 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $592,848,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 439,957,146 shares of the retailer's stock worth $49,015,626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Latriece Watkins sold 11,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $1,308,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 120,203 shares in the company, valued at $14,300,550.91. This trade represents a 8.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher James Nicholas sold 2,900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total value of $359,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 577,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,607,543.76. This represents a 0.50% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,730 shares of company stock valued at $12,444,624. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of WMT stock opened at $114.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.54 and a 200-day moving average of $122.22. The stock has a market cap of $912.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.60. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.23 and a 52-week high of $135.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The business had revenue of $177.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.84 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The firm's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Freedom Capital raised Walmart from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Guggenheim increased their target price on Walmart from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $137.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $138.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMT

About Walmart

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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