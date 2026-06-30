Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Makes New Investment in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 182,850 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $44,833,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% during the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 153,148 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 6,244 shares of the company's stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Welch Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Welch Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company's stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Cambient Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambient Family Office LLC now owns 30,055 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Narus Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company's stock.

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Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $258.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $231.39 and a 200-day moving average of $230.03. The firm has a market cap of $621.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.26. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $151.52 and a 1-year high of $258.58.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.Johnson & Johnson's revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio is presently 61.97%.

Key Headlines Impacting Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: Johnson & Johnson received a positive CHMP opinion for expanded use of its multiple myeloma drug Tecvayli in combination with Darzalex SC, which could broaden the treatment’s commercial opportunity if approved. Article Title

Johnson & Johnson received a positive CHMP opinion for expanded use of its multiple myeloma drug Tecvayli in combination with Darzalex SC, which could broaden the treatment’s commercial opportunity if approved. Positive Sentiment: JNJ hit a new 52-week high as biotech shares rallied, with investors favoring large-cap healthcare names that have visible pipelines, approvals, and deal-related momentum. Article Title

JNJ hit a new 52-week high as biotech shares rallied, with investors favoring large-cap healthcare names that have visible pipelines, approvals, and deal-related momentum. Positive Sentiment: Analysts highlighted JNJ’s recent share strength and noted that upward earnings estimate revisions could support additional near-term gains. Article Title

Analysts highlighted JNJ’s recent share strength and noted that upward earnings estimate revisions could support additional near-term gains. Positive Sentiment: Johnson & Johnson won another talc-related lawsuit, with a Los Angeles jury finding the company was not negligent in a case involving ovarian cancer claims. Article Title

Johnson & Johnson won another talc-related lawsuit, with a Los Angeles jury finding the company was not negligent in a case involving ovarian cancer claims. Positive Sentiment: Guggenheim raised its price target on JNJ to $270 and reiterated a Buy rating, reflecting continued confidence ahead of the company’s upcoming earnings season. Article Title

Guggenheim raised its price target on JNJ to $270 and reiterated a Buy rating, reflecting continued confidence ahead of the company’s upcoming earnings season. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary about JNJ’s dividend appeal and healthcare sector strength reinforces its status as a stable income stock, but does not add a new fundamental catalyst on its own. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Johnson Rice set a $270.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $256.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JNJ

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $2,411,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 114,288 shares in the company, valued at $27,560,551.20. This represents a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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