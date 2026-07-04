BorgWarner Inc. $BWA Shares Sold by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA - Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 348,616 shares of the auto parts company's stock after selling 16,876 shares during the period. BorgWarner accounts for approximately 1.0% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of BorgWarner worth $18,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,518,776 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $330,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095,902 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth $156,794,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,100,815 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $94,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,726 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 233.6% in the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,111,000 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $37,196,000 after purchasing an additional 778,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 831.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 834,699 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $45,291,000 after purchasing an additional 745,063 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 3,500 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.35, for a total transaction of $221,725.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 57,828 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,663,403.80. The trade was a 5.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total transaction of $1,185,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 213,746 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,666,587.96. This represents a 8.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,115. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BWA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BorgWarner from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $81.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of BorgWarner from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $74.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BorgWarner

BorgWarner Price Performance

BWA stock opened at $63.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.03. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.27 and a 12-month high of $78.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.09.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 2.53%.The company's quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. BorgWarner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. BorgWarner's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.24%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc is a global automotive supplier specializing in propulsion and drivetrain solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The company's product portfolio includes turbochargers, thermal management systems, transmission components, e-Propulsion modules and advanced fuel-efficiency technologies. BorgWarner serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles, supporting both legacy internal-combustion engines and emerging electrification trends.

Founded in 1928 through the merger of several driveline companies, BorgWarner has grown through strategic acquisitions and continuous investment in research and development.

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