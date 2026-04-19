Bosman Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB

Bosman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,928 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RKLB. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 352.5% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 543 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Rocket Lab Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of Rocket Lab stock opened at $84.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Rocket Lab Corporation has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $99.58. The stock has a market cap of $48.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.18 and a beta of 2.20.

Trending Headlines about Rocket Lab

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rocket Lab from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Rocket Lab from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Lab from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Rocket Lab from $60.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $81.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Rocket Lab

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 62,744 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $4,366,354.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,296,824 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $90,245,982.16. This represents a 4.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Beck sold 18,857 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $1,312,258.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 884,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $61,523,475.15. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 233,449 shares of company stock worth $16,487,233 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.90% of the company's stock.

About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

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