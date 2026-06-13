Boston Family Office LLC Has $22.52 Million Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Boston Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 463.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,977 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 120,878 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for about 1.4% of Boston Family Office LLC's holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Boston Family Office LLC's holdings in ServiceNow were worth $22,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 818.4% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 369,208 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $56,559,000 after purchasing an additional 329,008 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in ServiceNow by 2,577.4% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 6,265 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares in the last quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 155.5% during the fourth quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,755 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 18,111 shares in the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 353.3% during the fourth quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 57,625 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $8,828,000 after purchasing an additional 44,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uniting Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 405.2% during the fourth quarter. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,635 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company's stock.

Key ServiceNow News

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

ServiceNow Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NOW stock opened at $102.34 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.24 and a 52-week high of $211.48. The stock has a market cap of $105.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.80 and a 200-day moving average of $120.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business's revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Paul Fipps sold 1,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total value of $103,238.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 12,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,212.72. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 16,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total transaction of $1,482,352.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 30,090 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,712,312.60. This represents a 35.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,071 shares of company stock worth $2,529,956. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on NOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down from $175.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $141.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOW

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

Further Reading

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