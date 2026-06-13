Boston Partners Grows Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO - Free Report) by 106.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,278,862 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 1,692,532 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.56% of Apollo Global Management worth $474,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 48.7% during the third quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 52,506 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $6,997,000 after acquiring an additional 17,204 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 900,554 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $120,017,000 after buying an additional 89,439 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,257,314 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $167,562,000 after buying an additional 48,400 shares in the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 659,563 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $87,900,000 after buying an additional 30,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,420,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In related news, insider John P. Zito sold 48,644 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $6,355,825.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,063,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,302,519.36. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company's stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of APO stock opened at $134.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $77.30 billion, a PE ratio of 85.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.01 and a 200-day moving average of $127.98. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a one year low of $99.56 and a one year high of $157.28.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.19 billion. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 3.62%.Apollo Global Management's revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Apollo Global Management's payout ratio is presently 143.31%.

Trending Headlines about Apollo Global Management

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus raised shares of Apollo Global Management to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $169.00 to $134.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $151.23.

Read Our Latest Report on APO

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc NYSE: APO is a global alternative investment manager that specializes in private equity, credit and real assets. The firm originates, invests in and manages a broad set of strategies across distressed and opportunistic credit, direct lending, structured credit, buyouts and real estate. Apollo provides investment management and advisory services to institutional clients and individual investors through pooled funds, separate accounts and publicly listed investment vehicles.

Its private equity business pursues control and non-control investments across industries, often focusing on complex or distressed situations where operational improvement and capital solutions can create value.

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