Boston Partners Has $493.71 Million Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Boston Partners lessened its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,529,091 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 548,690 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.09% of Oracle worth $493,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HFM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 290.9% during the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ankerstar Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company's stock.

Get Oracle alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,155.51. This trade represents a 81.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Oracle Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE ORCL opened at $184.01 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $184.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of $529.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.65. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $134.57 and a 12 month high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 56.43%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is 35.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $275.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Arete Research set a $255.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Oracle from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $268.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORCL

Oracle News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Oracle beat fiscal Q4 estimates, with adjusted EPS of $2.11 and revenue of $19.18 billion, while cloud infrastructure revenue jumped 93% year over year and the company cited a record $638 billion remaining performance obligation, signaling strong demand for its AI and cloud services.

Oracle beat fiscal Q4 estimates, with adjusted EPS of $2.11 and revenue of $19.18 billion, while cloud infrastructure revenue jumped 93% year over year and the company cited a record $638 billion remaining performance obligation, signaling strong demand for its AI and cloud services. Positive Sentiment: The U.S. Office of Personnel Management awarded Oracle a $395.8 million federal HR modernization contract, expanding Oracle’s government cloud footprint and adding a new revenue stream tied to more than 2 million federal employees. Article Title

The U.S. Office of Personnel Management awarded Oracle a $395.8 million federal HR modernization contract, expanding Oracle’s government cloud footprint and adding a new revenue stream tied to more than 2 million federal employees. Positive Sentiment: Several recent analyst notes remained bullish, with firms like Guggenheim, Piper Sandler, BMO Capital Markets, and Cantor Fitzgerald reiterating constructive ratings and higher price targets, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside despite the selloff.

Several recent analyst notes remained bullish, with firms like Guggenheim, Piper Sandler, BMO Capital Markets, and Cantor Fitzgerald reiterating constructive ratings and higher price targets, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside despite the selloff. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks noted that the broader earnings revisions trend for 2026 has been improving, especially in Technology, which may support sentiment for Oracle and other software/cloud names.

Zacks noted that the broader earnings revisions trend for 2026 has been improving, especially in Technology, which may support sentiment for Oracle and other software/cloud names. Negative Sentiment: Oracle’s stock fell sharply because management said AI-related capital expenditures will be far higher than expected, with FY2027 capex potentially reaching $95 billion and plans to raise about $40 billion more through debt and equity financing, raising concerns about dilution, leverage, and free cash flow.

Oracle’s stock fell sharply because management said AI-related capital expenditures will be far higher than expected, with FY2027 capex potentially reaching $95 billion and plans to raise about $40 billion more through debt and equity financing, raising concerns about dilution, leverage, and free cash flow. Negative Sentiment: Investors also reacted to warnings that margins may step down as Oracle ramps data-center buildout, while a cyber issue in PeopleSoft and reports of active exploitation added a small layer of operational risk. Article Title

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Oracle, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Oracle wasn't on the list.

While Oracle currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here