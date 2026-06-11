Boston Research & Management Inc. Trims Stake in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Boston Research & Management Inc. cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 112,494 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 16,427 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 2.9% of Boston Research & Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Boston Research & Management Inc.'s holdings in Walmart were worth $12,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 193.0% during the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 293 shares of the retailer's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Walmart Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:WMT opened at $120.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $959.66 billion, a PE ratio of 42.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.56. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.43 and a 1 year high of $135.15.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $177.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.84 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 3.13%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum set a $150.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Friday, March 6th. Freedom Capital upgraded Walmart from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $137.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $137.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $138.85.

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Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,335 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.63, for a total value of $166,381.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 636,843 shares in the company, valued at $79,369,743.09. This represents a 0.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $1,600,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 687,287 shares of the company's stock, valued at $83,821,522.52. This trade represents a 1.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,008 shares of company stock worth $14,492,704. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

Walmart News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Walmart Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

See Also

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