Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX Shares Acquired by Armistice Capital LLC

Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 42.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,025 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 33,802 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC's holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $10,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 502.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 277 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 292 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,580 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.68 per share, with a total value of $202,914.40. Following the purchase, the director owned 25,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,437,348.12. This represents a 16.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cheryl Pegus acquired 1,770 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.49 per share, for a total transaction of $99,987.30. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 1,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,987.30. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 9,800 shares of company stock valued at $554,012. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of BSX stock opened at $44.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.90. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1 year low of $44.79 and a 1 year high of $109.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.56.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 17.29%.The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, May 18th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Boston Scientific from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on Boston Scientific from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $70.00 price target on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group lowered Boston Scientific from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $85.08.

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Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

Further Reading

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