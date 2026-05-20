Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX Shares Acquired by Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 597,341 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 34,598 shares during the quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.'s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $56,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,685,997 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $13,319,060,000 after buying an additional 1,436,550 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,963,344 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $1,656,131,000 after buying an additional 111,826 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,402,636 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $1,406,129,000 after buying an additional 128,188 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 11,981,584 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $1,158,619,000 after buying an additional 1,781,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,457,175 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $1,020,934,000 after buying an additional 463,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Boston Scientific

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

Positive Sentiment: Boston Scientific reported positive pivotal FRACTURE trial results for its investigational SEISMIQ 4CE coronary intravascular lithotripsy catheter, with the device meeting both primary safety and effectiveness endpoints in patients with severely calcified coronary artery disease. The data should help support an FDA filing and strengthens the company’s growth outlook in interventional cardiology. Article Title

Boston Scientific reported positive pivotal FRACTURE trial results for its investigational SEISMIQ 4CE coronary intravascular lithotripsy catheter, with the device meeting both primary safety and effectiveness endpoints in patients with severely calcified coronary artery disease. The data should help support an FDA filing and strengthens the company’s growth outlook in interventional cardiology. Positive Sentiment: The company also announced a $2 billion accelerated share repurchase program, which signals confidence from management and should help reduce share count, providing a near-term earnings-per-share tailwind. Article Title

The company also announced a $2 billion accelerated share repurchase program, which signals confidence from management and should help reduce share count, providing a near-term earnings-per-share tailwind. Positive Sentiment: Boston Scientific said it invested $1.5 billion in MiRus for about a 34% stake and obtained an option to buy the startup’s TAVR business, giving BSX a potential path into a large structural heart market and another long-term growth catalyst. Article Title

Boston Scientific said it invested $1.5 billion in MiRus for about a 34% stake and obtained an option to buy the startup’s TAVR business, giving BSX a potential path into a large structural heart market and another long-term growth catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary remained mostly constructive, with several firms reiterating buy/outperform ratings even as some price targets were trimmed, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside despite a lower valuation framework. Article Title

Analyst commentary remained mostly constructive, with several firms reiterating buy/outperform ratings even as some price targets were trimmed, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside despite a lower valuation framework. Neutral Sentiment: Healthcare sector strength also provided a mild tailwind, with the broader group rising late in the session. Article Title

Healthcare sector strength also provided a mild tailwind, with the broader group rising late in the session. Negative Sentiment: Offsetting the positives, Robert W. Baird and Bank of America both lowered price targets on BSX, which may temper enthusiasm even though both firms kept constructive ratings. Article Title

Boston Scientific Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of BSX stock opened at $56.78 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $62.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.62. Boston Scientific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $52.52 and a fifty-two week high of $109.50.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 17.29%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. Research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 18th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BSX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Boston Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Boston Scientific from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $92.71.

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Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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