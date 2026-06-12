Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX Shares Acquired by Parnassus Investments LLC

Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,899,240 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 1,014,800 shares during the period. Boston Scientific makes up about 1.9% of Parnassus Investments LLC's holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Parnassus Investments LLC owned 0.53% of Boston Scientific worth $753,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $2,199,395,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 223.7% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 5,312,504 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $518,660,000 after buying an additional 3,671,548 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $252,918,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,799,040 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $956,680,000 after buying an additional 2,301,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $204,812,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Boston Scientific Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $47.22 on Friday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12-month low of $46.91 and a 12-month high of $109.50. The company has a market cap of $70.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.14.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 17.29%.The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 18th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Trending Headlines about Boston Scientific

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

Positive Sentiment: BTIG reiterated a bullish view on Boston Scientific, highlighting a low forward P/E and significant upside potential, which may help support the stock after its sharp year-to-date de-rating. BTIG Remains Bullish On Boston Scientific (BSX); Check Out What It Says About The Stock

BTIG reiterated a bullish view on Boston Scientific, highlighting a low forward P/E and significant upside potential, which may help support the stock after its sharp year-to-date de-rating. Positive Sentiment: Recent analyst commentary still shows broad Wall Street support, with several buy ratings and price targets well above the current trading range, suggesting some investors see the selloff as overdone.

Recent analyst commentary still shows broad Wall Street support, with several buy ratings and price targets well above the current trading range, suggesting some investors see the selloff as overdone. Neutral Sentiment: Boston Scientific’s Q1 results beat estimates slightly, with revenue up 11.6% year over year, but the market appears more focused on forward guidance and segment-level growth trends than the last quarter’s results.

Boston Scientific’s Q1 results beat estimates slightly, with revenue up 11.6% year over year, but the market appears more focused on forward guidance and segment-level growth trends than the last quarter’s results. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group trimmed FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates only modestly, signaling little change to the core earnings outlook, though the revisions add to the cautious tone around near-term expectations.

Erste Group trimmed FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates only modestly, signaling little change to the core earnings outlook, though the revisions add to the cautious tone around near-term expectations. Negative Sentiment: The stock has been sliding after a guidance reduction and renewed scrutiny over slower growth in important businesses, including WATCHMAN and ablation technologies, which is weighing on investor confidence. Boston Scientific Stock (BSX) Opinions on Recent Stock Decline

The stock has been sliding after a guidance reduction and renewed scrutiny over slower growth in important businesses, including WATCHMAN and ablation technologies, which is weighing on investor confidence. Negative Sentiment: A recent market update showed BSX declined again in the latest session, reinforcing the bearish momentum that has followed the guidance-related selloff. Boston Scientific (BSX) Stock Moves -1.27%: What You Should Know

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. Robert W. Baird set a $70.00 price objective on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Leerink Partners dropped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $74.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $68.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded Boston Scientific from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $85.92.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Boston Scientific

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other news, Director David C. Habiger acquired 2,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.92 per share, with a total value of $125,820.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,057.76. This represents a 19.35% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cheryl Pegus acquired 1,770 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.49 per share, with a total value of $99,987.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $99,987.30. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders bought a total of 9,800 shares of company stock valued at $554,012 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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