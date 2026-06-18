Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX Shares Acquired by Perceptive Advisors LLC

Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 215.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 979,000 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 669,000 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific comprises about 1.7% of Perceptive Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Boston Scientific worth $93,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 502.2% during the third quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 277 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 292 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company's stock.

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Boston Scientific Stock Down 4.4%

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $44.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Boston Scientific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $44.79 and a fifty-two week high of $109.50. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $55.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.62. The stock has a market cap of $66.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.56.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, May 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Cheryl Pegus acquired 1,770 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.49 per share, with a total value of $99,987.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $99,987.30. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,580 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.68 per share, for a total transaction of $202,914.40. Following the acquisition, the director owned 25,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,437,348.12. This represents a 16.44% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 9,800 shares of company stock valued at $554,012. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Boston Scientific from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Boston Scientific from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $85.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

Further Reading

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