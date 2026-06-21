Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX Shares Bought by E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB grew its holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 593,165 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 28,694 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific comprises approximately 1.0% of E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB's portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB's holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $37,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $2,199,395,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 223.7% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 5,312,504 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $518,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671,548 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $280,735,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,439,564 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $709,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693,007 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Boston Scientific by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,035,628 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $1,052,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668,230 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $45.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.56. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1 year low of $44.44 and a 1 year high of $109.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm's 50-day moving average is $54.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.03.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. Analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, May 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $88.00 price target (down from $97.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, March 30th. Argus raised shares of Boston Scientific to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $85.08.

Read Our Latest Report on Boston Scientific

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Cheryl Pegus acquired 1,770 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.49 per share, with a total value of $99,987.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,770 shares of the company's stock, valued at $99,987.30. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,580 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.68 per share, for a total transaction of $202,914.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 25,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,437,348.12. This represents a 16.44% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have acquired a total of 9,800 shares of company stock worth $554,012 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

Further Reading

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