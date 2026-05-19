Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX Shares Purchased by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,146,889 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 76,201 shares during the period. Boston Scientific accounts for approximately 0.8% of Tredje AP fonden's investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Tredje AP fonden owned approximately 0.08% of Boston Scientific worth $109,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,376 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,556 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 123,592 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $13,275,000 after acquiring an additional 60,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company's stock.

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Boston Scientific Stock Up 6.0%

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $55.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.33. The company has a market capitalization of $83.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1 year low of $52.52 and a 1 year high of $109.50.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The business's revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, May 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus upgraded shares of Boston Scientific to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $92.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BSX

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Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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