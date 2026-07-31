Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX Shares Sold by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP cut its position in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,662 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 21,858 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP's holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $6,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,064,000. Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 2,759,657 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $263,133,000 after purchasing an additional 477,680 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda America Inc bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,708,000. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 597,341 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $56,956,000 after purchasing an additional 34,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LBP AM SA lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 434,393 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $41,419,000 after acquiring an additional 33,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BSX. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Boston Scientific from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Boston Scientific from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Leerink Partners set a $60.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $71.62.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BSX

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,580 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.68 per share, with a total value of $202,914.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 25,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,348.12. The trade was a 16.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David C. Habiger bought 2,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.92 per share, for a total transaction of $125,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 13,878 shares in the company, valued at $776,057.76. This trade represents a 19.35% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have purchased a total of 9,800 shares of company stock worth $554,012 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Boston Scientific

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter results exceeded expectations. Boston Scientific reported revenue of $5.442 billion, up 7.5% year over year, and adjusted earnings of $0.86 per share versus the $0.83 consensus estimate. Cardiovascular sales increased 8.3%, while international growth was particularly strong in APAC and LACA. Boston Scientific announces results for second quarter 2026

Boston Scientific reported revenue of $5.442 billion, up 7.5% year over year, and adjusted earnings of $0.86 per share versus the $0.83 consensus estimate. Cardiovascular sales increased 8.3%, while international growth was particularly strong in APAC and LACA. Positive Sentiment: Cost savings and product development may support longer-term growth. Boston Scientific is pursuing a multiyear restructuring program targeting approximately $500 million in annual savings, received FDA clearance for its TruSelect 2.6 Microcatheter and invested $1.5 billion in MiRus, including an option to acquire its TAVR business. The company also completed a $2 billion accelerated share repurchase.

Boston Scientific is pursuing a multiyear restructuring program targeting approximately $500 million in annual savings, received FDA clearance for its TruSelect 2.6 Microcatheter and invested $1.5 billion in MiRus, including an option to acquire its TAVR business. The company also completed a $2 billion accelerated share repurchase. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain broadly bullish despite lower targets. TD Cowen, Truist and BTIG retained “buy” ratings, while UBS reaffirmed its “buy” rating. However, their price targets were reduced to reflect more cautious near-term assumptions. What Are Wall Street Analysts' Target Price for Boston Scientific Stock?

TD Cowen, Truist and BTIG retained “buy” ratings, while UBS reaffirmed its “buy” rating. However, their price targets were reduced to reflect more cautious near-term assumptions. Neutral Sentiment: Boston Scientific is acquiring Penumbra. Penumbra reported second-quarter revenue of $390.0 million, up 14.9%, with gross margin improving to 67.9%. The company will not provide full-year guidance or hold a conference call because of the pending acquisition by Boston Scientific. The deal could expand BSX’s thrombectomy and embolization portfolio, but integration and transaction costs remain factors for investors. Penumbra, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Penumbra reported second-quarter revenue of $390.0 million, up 14.9%, with gross margin improving to 67.9%. The company will not provide full-year guidance or hold a conference call because of the pending acquisition by Boston Scientific. The deal could expand BSX’s thrombectomy and embolization portfolio, but integration and transaction costs remain factors for investors. Negative Sentiment: Lower guidance overshadowed the quarterly beat. Boston Scientific now expects full-year adjusted EPS of $3.28–$3.32, below the prior $3.34–$3.41 range and analyst expectations of roughly $3.36. Third-quarter EPS and revenue guidance also fell short of consensus.

Boston Scientific now expects full-year adjusted EPS of $3.28–$3.32, below the prior $3.34–$3.41 range and analyst expectations of roughly $3.36. Third-quarter EPS and revenue guidance also fell short of consensus. Negative Sentiment: WATCHMAN and electrophysiology headwinds are weighing on expectations. Softer WATCHMAN demand, competition and slower EP growth prompted management to temper its outlook. The company also faces a product recall and expects restructuring costs of approximately $700 million to $800 million through 2029. Boston Scientific trims annual profit forecast on softer Watchman device demand

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Boston Scientific stock opened at $45.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.58. Boston Scientific Corporation has a one year low of $42.20 and a one year high of $109.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.37.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 17.50%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.800-0.820 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.280-3.320 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 18th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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