Boston Trust Walden Corp Boosts Position in UFP Technologies, Inc. $UFPT

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT - Free Report) by 36.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,072 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 84,396 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 4.11% of UFP Technologies worth $61,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UFP Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 7,511 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 17,744 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,940,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in UFP Technologies by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 236 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company's stock.

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UFP Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UFP Technologies stock opened at $272.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.86 and a twelve month high of $275.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $226.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 1.07.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $154.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.78 million. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 11.27%.UFP Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UFPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised UFP Technologies from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UFP Technologies currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $289.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on UFPT

Insider Transactions at UFP Technologies

In related news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 1,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.29, for a total value of $287,148.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,476 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,310,352.04. This trade represents a 17.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel C. Croteau sold 2,864 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.71, for a total value of $634,977.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,562.05. The trade was a 77.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 4.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: UFPT is a global designer and manufacturer of custom-engineered products using plastics, foams and adhesives. The company partners with customers to develop application-specific solutions through a range of in-house processes, including foam fabrication, die cutting, sheet processing, lamination, machining and assembly services. Its components find use in industries requiring precise material properties, such as medical devices, aerospace, defense, electronics and transportation.

Building on its origins as a specialty foam converter, UFP Technologies has expanded its capabilities to include advanced material technologies, such as thermal management and electromagnetic interference (EMI) shielding solutions.

Further Reading

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