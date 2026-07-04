Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys 24,094 Shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. $CVLT

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT - Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,027 shares of the software maker's stock after buying an additional 24,094 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.61% of CommVault Systems worth $21,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in CommVault Systems by 8.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 147,410 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $23,255,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,486 shares of the software maker's stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 188.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 43.8% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company's stock.

Get CommVault Systems alerts: Sign Up

CommVault Systems Price Performance

CVLT opened at $149.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.33 and a beta of 0.79. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.75 and a 52-week high of $200.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.61 and a 200 day moving average of $104.73.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.19. CommVault Systems had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 5.97%.The firm had revenue of $311.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. CommVault Systems's quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

More CommVault Systems News

Here are the key news stories impacting CommVault Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street sentiment appears upbeat, with a Zacks article highlighting bullish analyst views on Commvault Systems (CVLT), which could help support the stock. Article Title

Wall Street sentiment appears upbeat, with a Zacks article highlighting bullish analyst views on Commvault Systems (CVLT), which could help support the stock. Positive Sentiment: A Seeking Alpha piece argued that Commvault’s SaaS transition, recurring revenue growth, and strong free cash flow could justify a higher valuation over time. Article Title

A Seeking Alpha piece argued that Commvault’s SaaS transition, recurring revenue growth, and strong free cash flow could justify a higher valuation over time. Neutral Sentiment: Several law firms issued reminders and deadline notices tied to the existing CVLT securities class action, keeping the lawsuit in investors’ focus but not adding new allegations. Article Title

Several law firms issued reminders and deadline notices tied to the existing CVLT securities class action, keeping the lawsuit in investors’ focus but not adding new allegations. Neutral Sentiment: Additional class-action updates say investors have until July 17 to seek lead-plaintiff status, reinforcing legal overhang but largely repeating prior notices. Article Title

Additional class-action updates say investors have until July 17 to seek lead-plaintiff status, reinforcing legal overhang but largely repeating prior notices. Negative Sentiment: New filings and attorney outreach from multiple firms expanded the securities-fraud case against Commvault, which can keep pressure on CVLT shares. Article Title

New filings and attorney outreach from multiple firms expanded the securities-fraud case against Commvault, which can keep pressure on CVLT shares. Negative Sentiment: Investor alerts highlighted claims that Commvault’s stock fell sharply after disappointing results and that executives later sold stock, reinforcing concerns about governance and growth expectations. Article Title

Insider Activity

In other CommVault Systems news, CFO Gary Merrill sold 4,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total transaction of $485,911.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 72,775 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,765,092.50. This represents a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CAO Danielle Nicole Abrahamsen sold 277 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total transaction of $29,555.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 13,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,812.20. This represents a 2.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,025 shares of company stock worth $5,748,457. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens upped their price target on shares of CommVault Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on CommVault Systems from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on CommVault Systems in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CommVault Systems in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded CommVault Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $136.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CommVault Systems

About CommVault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc is a global provider of data protection and information management software designed to help organizations manage, protect, and activate data across on-premises and cloud environments. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, Commvault offers a suite of integrated products and services that enable enterprises to back up, recover, archive, and analyze data. Its flagship solutions include Commvault Complete Data Protection, Commvault HyperScale, and the SaaS-based Metallic portfolio, which deliver scalable and automated data management capabilities across hybrid infrastructure environments.

Commvault's platform is built on a unified architecture that allows customers to streamline operations, reduce complexity, and ensure data resiliency.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CommVault Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CommVault Systems wasn't on the list.

While CommVault Systems currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here