Boston Trust Walden Corp Decreases Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ZBH

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH - Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 572,928 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 63,856 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.30% of Zimmer Biomet worth $51,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 15,705.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,571,595 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $321,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548,998 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at $221,234,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,685,987 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $601,204,000 after buying an additional 2,017,857 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8,892.0% in the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 2,009,712 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $180,713,000 after buying an additional 1,987,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 23,216,173 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $2,286,793,000 after buying an additional 1,118,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZBH shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $92.00 price objective on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. BTIG Research reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Leerink Partners started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set a "hold" rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $102.70.

View Our Latest Research Report on ZBH

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 4.0%

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $87.50 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.12 and a fifty-two week high of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.46. The business's 50 day moving average price is $86.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.83.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 9.05%.Zimmer Biomet's revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.550 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Zimmer Biomet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $413,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 27,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,022.64. The trade was a 15.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company's stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet NYSE: ZBH is a global medical device company focused on musculoskeletal healthcare. Headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, the company designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used to treat joint disorders, bone disorders and related conditions. Its customer base includes orthopaedic and dental surgeons, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and other healthcare providers that rely on implants, instruments and related services for reconstructive and restorative procedures.

The company's product offerings span joint replacement systems for hips, knees and shoulders; trauma and extremities implants; spine and thoracic solutions; dental and craniomaxillofacial implants and prosthetics; and sports medicine devices.

See Also

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