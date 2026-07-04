Boston Trust Walden Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. $CWST

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST - Free Report) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,785 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 73,120 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.61% of Casella Waste Systems worth $30,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWST. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 57.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,283 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1,601.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,412 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 3,226.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,849 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $7,789,000 after purchasing an additional 67,749 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 301.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. 99.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Casella Waste Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CWST opened at $97.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.71 and a 200-day moving average of $91.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 886.35 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.05 and a twelve month high of $114.12.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $457.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.49 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CWST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised Casella Waste Systems from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price target for the company from $101.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research lowered Casella Waste Systems from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $110.12.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CWST

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Casella Waste Systems news, CEO Edmond Coletta sold 12,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total transaction of $1,119,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 140,118 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,548,968.08. This represents a 8.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael K. Burke sold 2,305 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $201,825.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,048 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,230,042.88. The trade was a 14.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc is a regional resource management company headquartered in Rutland, Vermont. Established in 1975, the company has grown from a single-truck operation into a multi-state provider of integrated waste management solutions. Casella offers a comprehensive range of services, including residential, commercial and industrial waste collection, transfer station operations, landfill disposal, recycling processing and organics management.

Through a network of solid waste transfer stations, recycling facilities and landfills, Casella serves communities primarily across the northeastern United States and parts of the mid-Atlantic region.

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