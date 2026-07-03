Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $50.25 Million Stake in A10 Networks, Inc. $ATEN

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its stake in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN - Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,173,261 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after selling 267,388 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 3.03% of A10 Networks worth $50,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in A10 Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 4,621.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,408 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 2,829.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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A10 Networks Stock Down 4.4%

Shares of NYSE:ATEN opened at $36.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.59 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.52 and a 12-month high of $38.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.88.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 14.90%.The firm had revenue of $75.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. A10 Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.650 EPS. Analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. A10 Networks's dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other A10 Networks news, Director Eric Singer sold 24,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $672,032.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 68,806 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,872,211.26. This represents a 26.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATEN. DNB Markets set a $9.00 target price on A10 Networks in a report on Monday, March 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on A10 Networks from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Loop Capital set a $25.00 price target on A10 Networks in a report on Monday, March 9th. BWS Financial upped their price objective on A10 Networks from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of A10 Networks from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $30.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on A10 Networks

A10 Networks Profile

A10 Networks, Inc NYSE: ATEN, headquartered in San Jose, California, designs and sells networking and security solutions that accelerate application performance and protect data across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments. Founded in 2004, the company's offerings target enterprises, service providers and cloud operators seeking high availability, secure access and optimized traffic delivery for critical applications.

The company's core portfolio includes application delivery controllers (ADCs) for load balancing and traffic management, advanced distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection appliances, SSL inspection solutions and carrier-grade NAT (CGNAT) platforms.

See Also

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