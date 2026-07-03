Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $60.05 Million Position in Plexus Corp. $PLXS

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS - Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 296,479 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 42,671 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 1.11% of Plexus worth $60,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PLXS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,373,457 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $201,903,000 after acquiring an additional 7,051 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Plexus by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,059,501 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $143,361,000 after purchasing an additional 24,115 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Plexus by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 672,614 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $98,890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Plexus by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 446,705 shares of the technology company's stock worth $65,666,000 after purchasing an additional 24,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC grew its position in Plexus by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 390,998 shares of the technology company's stock worth $57,477,000 after purchasing an additional 42,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Plexus

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.45, for a total transaction of $805,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 74,888 shares in the company, valued at $20,103,683.60. This trade represents a 3.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 3,270 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $865,732.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,266 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,306,423.50. This represents a 16.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,981 shares of company stock valued at $5,855,318. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Plexus Trading Down 5.2%

Shares of PLXS opened at $275.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22 and a beta of 0.88. Plexus Corp. has a 1 year low of $115.35 and a 1 year high of $307.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.94.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.18. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 4.35%.The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Plexus's quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Plexus has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.180 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLXS. Wall Street Zen raised Plexus from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Plexus from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings downgraded Plexus from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Research lowered Plexus from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a report on Monday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $246.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLXS

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. NASDAQ: PLXS is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and precision engineered electronics solutions. Headquartered in Neenah, Wisconsin, the company partners with original equipment manufacturers across industries such as medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, computing, and communications. Plexus offers a full suite of services that span new product introduction, product lifecycle management, supply chain management, printed circuit board assembly, system integration, and aftermarket support.

Founded in 1979, Plexus has grown from a regional electronics assembler into a multinational organization with manufacturing and engineering centers across North America, Europe, and Asia.

Further Reading

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