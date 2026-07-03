Boston Trust Walden Corp Increases Holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. $BMI

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI - Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 530,169 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after acquiring an additional 22,477 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 1.82% of Badger Meter worth $80,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMI. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Badger Meter in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 150 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 62.3% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company's stock.

Get Badger Meter alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Badger Meter news, CEO Kenneth Bockhorst bought 2,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $117.53 per share, for a total transaction of $258,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,676 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,073,480.28. This represents a 4.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christina M. Tarantino bought 870 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $113.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,006.00. Following the purchase, the vice president owned 1,801 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $204,953.80. The trade was a 93.45% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have purchased 6,628 shares of company stock valued at $777,128 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BMI shares. Barclays set a $110.00 price target on Badger Meter and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Badger Meter from $173.00 to $145.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Badger Meter from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Badger Meter from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $140.00 price target on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $155.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Badger Meter

Badger Meter News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Badger Meter this week:

Negative Sentiment: Multiple plaintiff firms, including Rosen, Schall, Pomerantz, Faruqi & Faruqi, Berger Montague, Glancy Prongay, Bernstein Liebhard, Kirby McInerney and Levi & Korsinsky, reiterated that a securities fraud class action has been filed against Badger Meter. The allegations focus on claimed misrepresentations about the company’s AMI transition and short-cycle municipal ordering practices. Article Title

Multiple plaintiff firms, including Rosen, Schall, Pomerantz, Faruqi & Faruqi, Berger Montague, Glancy Prongay, Bernstein Liebhard, Kirby McInerney and Levi & Korsinsky, reiterated that a securities fraud class action has been filed against Badger Meter. The allegations focus on claimed misrepresentations about the company’s AMI transition and short-cycle municipal ordering practices. Negative Sentiment: One law firm specifically said Badger Meter’s CEO and CFO could face personal liability, and that shareholders allegedly lost more than $36 per share when the supposed order pull-forward scheme unraveled. That kind of language can keep pressure on the stock and raise uncertainty around potential damages or settlement costs. Article Title

One law firm specifically said Badger Meter’s CEO and CFO could face personal liability, and that shareholders allegedly lost more than $36 per share when the supposed order pull-forward scheme unraveled. That kind of language can keep pressure on the stock and raise uncertainty around potential damages or settlement costs. Neutral Sentiment: Badger Meter also scheduled its second-quarter 2026 earnings call, which is a routine corporate event but may matter because investors will likely look for management commentary to address the allegations and update business trends. Article Title

Badger Meter Stock Performance

NYSE:BMI opened at $146.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.64. The stock's fifty day moving average is $127.23 and its 200 day moving average is $148.03. Badger Meter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.09 and a fifty-two week high of $249.56.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Badger Meter had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The business had revenue of $220.71 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Badger Meter's dividend payout ratio is 36.12%.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, founded in 1905 and headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is a global leader in flow measurement and control solutions. The company's core business centers on the design, manufacture and sale of water meters, control valves and related accessories for municipal and industrial water utilities. Over its more than a century of operation, Badger Meter has built a reputation for precision engineering, durability and compliance with international regulatory standards.

The company's product portfolio includes mechanical and ultrasonic water meters, electromagnetic flow meters for industrial applications, and a range of control valves that help utilities manage pressure and flow in distribution networks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Badger Meter, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Badger Meter wasn't on the list.

While Badger Meter currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here