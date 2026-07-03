Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases 122,780 Shares of Genuine Parts Company $GPC

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC - Free Report) by 44.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 401,604 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 122,780 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.29% of Genuine Parts worth $42,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,533,951 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $2,155,975,000 after purchasing an additional 167,981 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,589,908 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $940,940,000 after purchasing an additional 107,440 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,901,362 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $479,711,000 after acquiring an additional 373,065 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,775,438 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $462,772,000 after purchasing an additional 64,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,512,478 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $308,935,000 after buying an additional 357,979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Genuine Parts

In other news, insider James F. Howe sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.33, for a total transaction of $43,296.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,669,700.37. This represents a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

NYSE:GPC opened at $133.24 on Friday. Genuine Parts Company has a 12 month low of $90.78 and a 12 month high of $151.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 309.85 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business's fifty day moving average price is $103.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.62.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.02. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 0.24%.The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $1.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Genuine Parts's dividend payout ratio is 988.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on GPC. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a "strong-buy" rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $143.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company NYSE: GPC is a global distributor of automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and business products with a history dating back to 1928. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company operates a broad distribution network and retail presence serving repair shops, independent retailers, industrial customers and commercial accounts. Its business model centers on stocking and delivering a wide range of parts and supplies to support aftermarket and maintenance needs across multiple end markets.

Genuine Parts conducts its operations through several well-known operating groups and subsidiaries.

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