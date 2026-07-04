Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases 48,097 Shares of Linde PLC $LIN

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) by 319.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,141 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 48,097 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp's holdings in Linde were worth $31,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Linde by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,953,116 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $19,167,559,000 after acquiring an additional 354,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Linde by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,319,583 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $9,176,828,000 after acquiring an additional 172,162 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,353,011 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $4,820,533,000 after purchasing an additional 35,945 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,127,594 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $4,318,325,000 after purchasing an additional 797,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Linde by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,784,371 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $4,171,959,000 after purchasing an additional 695,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on LIN. Seaport Research Partners lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Linde from $552.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $560.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $543.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LIN

Linde Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LIN opened at $546.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $252.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.72. Linde PLC has a fifty-two week low of $387.78 and a fifty-two week high of $547.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $511.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $483.83.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.60 billion. Linde had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.95 earnings per share. Linde has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.600-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.500 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 17.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Linde's dividend payout ratio is currently 42.50%.

About Linde

Linde NASDAQ: LIN is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany's Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde's business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

Further Reading

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