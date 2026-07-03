Boston Trust Walden Corp Raises Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM - Free Report) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,025,355 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 176,859 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 1.08% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $79,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 260.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,644 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 17,812 shares in the last quarter. Fieldview Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter valued at about $1,678,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 171.9% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 51,310 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 32,440 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 146,196 shares of the company's stock worth $11,647,000 after purchasing an additional 24,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth about $1,333,000.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

SFM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Melius Research downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $96.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sprouts Farmers Market

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 10,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total transaction of $937,692.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 269,980 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,466,661.60. This trade represents a 3.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Nicholas Konat sold 12,538 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $1,102,090.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 66,119 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,811,860.10. The trade was a 15.94% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 34,522 shares of company stock valued at $2,958,303 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Up 3.7%

SFM opened at $89.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.67. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $82.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.75 and a 12-month high of $171.15.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.320-5.480 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.360 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc NASDAQ: SFM is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts' product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

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