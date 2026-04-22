Boston Trust Walden Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS - Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 280,259 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 10,064 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.76% of FactSet Research Systems worth $81,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth $25,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth $28,000. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 5,100.0% during the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 104 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 53.4% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 112 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

FDS opened at $240.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.73. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.00 and a 52-week high of $474.79. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $213.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.29.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The business services provider reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $611.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.78 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The company's revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on FDS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $253.00 to $217.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Evercore boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an "in-line" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $300.00 to $210.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $279.85.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc operates as a global provider of integrated financial data and analytics to the investment community. Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, the company offers a unified platform that aggregates content from thousands of sources, delivering real-time and historical market data, company fundamentals, estimates, fixed-income information and proprietary analytics to portfolio managers, research analysts, investment bankers and risk officers.

The company's core products include the FactSet Workstation, an application offering customizable screening, charting, portfolio analysis and news; APIs and data feeds for seamless integration into proprietary systems; and cloud-based solutions for thematic research and quantitative strategies.

Further Reading

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