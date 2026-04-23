Boston Trust Walden Corp Reduces Stock Position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $AMPH

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH - Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,087,266 shares of the company's stock after selling 85,841 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 2.37% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $29,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 90,169 shares of the company's stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 41,800 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,018,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,447,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $2,504,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company's stock.

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Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.0%

AMPH opened at $20.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.71. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.03 and a 12 month high of $31.26.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $183.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $190.48 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 17.58%. On average, research analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $27.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California. Founded in 2004, Amphastar focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of injectable and inhalation products. The company's manufacturing facilities in California produce both generic and proprietary formulations designed to address urgent and chronic medical conditions.

Amphastar's portfolio includes a range of injectable generics such as epinephrine, naloxone and lidocaine, serving hospital, emergency medical and retail pharmacy channels.

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