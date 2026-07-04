Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 10,630 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,428 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 10,630 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp's holdings in Chevron were worth $22,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Phillip James Consulting Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company's stock.

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Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $169.06 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $183.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.40. The company has a market cap of $336.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.50. Chevron Corporation has a 1-year low of $145.58 and a 1-year high of $214.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.41. Chevron had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $47.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. Chevron's quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 15.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.78 per share. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Chevron's payout ratio is 123.40%.

Chevron News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John B. Hess sold 380,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $73,416,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 278,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at $53,718,294. This represents a 57.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Chevron from $192.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Chevron from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Chevron from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $205.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on Chevron

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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