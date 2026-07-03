Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 12,354 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,931 shares of the railroad operator's stock after selling 12,354 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.05% of Union Pacific worth $75,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambient Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $1,319,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1,581.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,000 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $54,838,000 after purchasing an additional 218,200 shares in the last quarter. North Dakota State Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $4,746,000. First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 54,635 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $12,665,000 after purchasing an additional 14,399 shares during the period. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $1,449,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.70, for a total transaction of $549,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 114,642 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,492,157.40. This trade represents a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 27,387 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.76, for a total transaction of $7,442,691.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 61,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,605,079.52. This represents a 30.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,378 shares of company stock valued at $8,781,595. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP opened at $282.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $167.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $267.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.06. Union Pacific Corporation has a twelve month low of $210.84 and a twelve month high of $282.80.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 29.20%.The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.47%.

Key Stories Impacting Union Pacific

Here are the key news stories impacting Union Pacific this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $311.00 price target on Union Pacific and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $274.00 price objective (up from $253.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial set a $310.00 price objective on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Union Pacific from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $283.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNP

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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