Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 13,508 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,102,397 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 13,508 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 1.6% of Boston Trust Walden Corp's portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Boston Trust Walden Corp's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $192,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 47.9% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentators said NVDA’s lower valuation and dominant position in AI spending could make recent weakness a buying opportunity, with Bank of America and others highlighting strong long-term upside.

Analysts and commentators said NVDA’s lower valuation and dominant position in AI spending could make recent weakness a buying opportunity, with Bank of America and others highlighting strong long-term upside. Positive Sentiment: Reuters reported that Nvidia supplier King Yuan Electronics plans to invest up to $1.4 billion in a U.S. facility, reinforcing the scale of the AI hardware supply chain and ongoing buildout around NVIDIA. Article Title

Reuters reported that Nvidia supplier King Yuan Electronics plans to invest up to $1.4 billion in a U.S. facility, reinforcing the scale of the AI hardware supply chain and ongoing buildout around NVIDIA. Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA also announced a partnership with Fervo to launch an EGS-Twin geothermal platform, adding another AI-related ecosystem collaboration that investors may view as supportive of future growth. Article Title

NVIDIA also announced a partnership with Fervo to launch an EGS-Twin geothermal platform, adding another AI-related ecosystem collaboration that investors may view as supportive of future growth. Positive Sentiment: Coverage around Nvidia’s strong Q1 results and the company’s upbeat revenue guidance near $91 billion for the next quarter continues to underline that AI demand is still running hot.

Coverage around Nvidia’s strong Q1 results and the company’s upbeat revenue guidance near $91 billion for the next quarter continues to underline that AI demand is still running hot. Neutral Sentiment: Media and trading activity around NVDA remains elevated, including options-flow commentary, “most watched” stock chatter, and repeated articles on its AI leadership, which can keep the shares volatile but do not change fundamentals on their own.

Media and trading activity around NVDA remains elevated, including options-flow commentary, “most watched” stock chatter, and repeated articles on its AI leadership, which can keep the shares volatile but do not change fundamentals on their own. Negative Sentiment: Some reports noted pressure from customers and competitors building in-house AI chips, and there was also discussion of a possible delay to NVIDIA’s next-gen Kyber rack-scale architecture, both of which could raise investor concerns about future margins and timing.

NVIDIA Stock Up 4.0%

NVDA traded up $8.18 on Friday, reaching $210.96. The company's stock had a trading volume of 148,048,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,546,280. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.21. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $162.02 and a 1 year high of $236.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The business's 50 day moving average is $209.48 and its 200 day moving average is $194.42.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The company had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. NVIDIA's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total transaction of $186,000,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,207,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,094,412,146.07. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total transaction of $3,343,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 116,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,053,803.55. The trade was a 11.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015 in the last ninety days. 3.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Tigress Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and set a $425.00 price target (up from $360.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, China Renaissance began coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $319.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $303.84.

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About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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